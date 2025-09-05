Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 31,472 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $128,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $307.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

