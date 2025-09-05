Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,214 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.98% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $147,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,891.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 243,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $5,354,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 253.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,785.60. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jihye Whang Rosenband sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $99,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,070.09. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,611,548. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

