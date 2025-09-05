BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $176,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $42.67 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, Director Shawn Conway bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $243,400.85. This represents a 67.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and sold 11,200 shares worth $638,640. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

