Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $153,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.00 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.Genpact’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

