Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,426 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 27.84% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $182,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $685.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $40.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.