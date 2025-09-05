Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $278,000 Investment in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 5.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,228,000 after buying an additional 351,610 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Immunocore by 0.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 53.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,913,000 after buying an additional 807,338 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 805,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

