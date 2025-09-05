Covestro AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Covestro Trading Down 6.3%

Covestro stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. Covestro has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

