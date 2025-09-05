Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIBEY stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.01 million during the quarter.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

