Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of BRAG FY2025 Earnings

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRAG. Benchmark lowered shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bragg Gaming Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

