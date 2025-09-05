Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adropof60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Buzzi Trading Up 0.0%

BZZUY opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buzzi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Buzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.