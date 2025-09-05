Capital One Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for HubSpot in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.93.

HUBS stock opened at $465.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,022.18, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after buying an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after acquiring an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,941,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

