William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of SMG Q4 Earnings

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($2.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.13). The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:SMG opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 1.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.