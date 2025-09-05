Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AGCO Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for AGCO in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

AGCO stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,789 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 47,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 199,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

