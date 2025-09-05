Teck Resources FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCK. Cibc World Mkts lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins cut Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.