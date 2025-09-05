Golden Rock Global (LON:GCG) Trading Up 16.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Golden Rock Global Plc (LON:GCG – Get Free Report) were up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 6,168,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 1,236,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Golden Rock Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £703,263.75, a P/E ratio of -448.25 and a beta of -0.41.

About Golden Rock Global

