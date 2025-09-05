Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 100% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares rose 100% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 271,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 313,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 100.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

