Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.96), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $289.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $337.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

