Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $42.58 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Regis had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 50.00%.

Regis Price Performance

Regis stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Regis has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Regis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regis stock. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Kent Lake PR LLC owned 0.76% of Regis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.