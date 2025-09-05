Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.5 million-$199.5 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.
Asana Stock Up 3.2%
NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.00% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN
Insider Buying and Selling at Asana
In related news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 122,470 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,786,854.72. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,375,000 shares of company stock worth $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Asana
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Asana by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.