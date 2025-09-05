Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.5 million-$199.5 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

Asana Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.00% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 122,470 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,786,854.72. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,375,000 shares of company stock worth $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Asana by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.