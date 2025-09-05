Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,853,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 309,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

