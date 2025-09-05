J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.02 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 6.12%.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price target on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J.Jill by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in J.Jill by 40.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 39.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in J.Jill by 30.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in J.Jill by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

