Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 9867944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy H. Agee bought 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $49,152.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,027.20. The trade was a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

