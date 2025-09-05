Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.57). Approximately 185,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 406,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.60).

Staffline Group Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.72. The firm has a market cap of £50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 262,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total transaction of £107,676.66. Insiders sold a total of 575,079 shares of company stock worth $24,774,815 over the last 90 days. 32.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

