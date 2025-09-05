AQR Capital Management LLC Has $105.54 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089,671 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $105,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ADT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,446 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of ADT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 43,661 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ADT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,827 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

ADT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ADT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

