AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 182,400 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Okta worth $107,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

