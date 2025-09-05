AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $100,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Shares of ZTS opened at $153.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

