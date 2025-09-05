AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 222,638 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 222,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ResMed worth $88,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 23,982.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730,510 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 1,168.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 334.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after buying an additional 350,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $69,492,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,182. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of RMD opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.36.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

