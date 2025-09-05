AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,175 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Texas Pacific Land worth $101,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TPL stock opened at $926.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $960.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,161.73. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $766.51 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 280 shares of company stock worth $267,306 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.