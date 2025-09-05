AQR Capital Management LLC Has $90.08 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,891 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $90,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

