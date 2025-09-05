Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,403 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $93,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,959,000 after buying an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,575,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,908,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after buying an additional 66,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,451,000 after buying an additional 447,457 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,783.30. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.51. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $116.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

