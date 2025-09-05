AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,563 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $103,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,089,000 after buying an additional 730,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

