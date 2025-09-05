AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,984,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $110,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 124.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $88,757,000. Amundi boosted its position in Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Intel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,298,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $97,623,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of INTC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

