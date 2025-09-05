Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 809,838 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2,312.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of Flutter Entertainment worth $187,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $6,759,745. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $292.99 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $313.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 144.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.