Amdocs Limited $DOX Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $86,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Amdocs by 73.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 38.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 648,693 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 26.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 37.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 104,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Amdocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.