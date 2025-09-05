H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of H&R Block worth $97,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,141,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 209,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

