Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 161,048 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $54,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

