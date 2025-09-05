JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 778,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $303.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $304.43. The company has a market capitalization of $835.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.