Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF $DUBS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,607,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.23% of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF worth $49,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

NYSEARCA DUBS opened at $35.61 on Friday. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF

The Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio, providing exposure to US large-cap equities combined with an equity-linked note strategy. The objective of the fund is to provide enhanced yield.

