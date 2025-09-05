Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $33.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $33,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

