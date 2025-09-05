Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 106,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Quarry LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Haemonetics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $94.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

