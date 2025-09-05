Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $37,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

