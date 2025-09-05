Interval Partners LP Has $73.28 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 667.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.5% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $73,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:BURL opened at $301.60 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.92 and a 200 day moving average of $249.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

