Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) versus Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Zevia PBC has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Zevia PBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $155.05 million 1.28 -$20.00 million ($0.22) -12.02 Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Zevia PBC and Baristas Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baristas Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zevia PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -8.97% -27.86% -17.51% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zevia PBC and Baristas Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus price target of $4.61, indicating a potential upside of 74.39%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

Zevia PBC beats Baristas Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

