BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,930 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 8.98% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $230,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,353,000 after buying an additional 86,767 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 835,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,874,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 797,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,412,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 417,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,704.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after buying an additional 326,745 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $124.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

