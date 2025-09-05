Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Critical Survey

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Cigna Group pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United American Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 381.0%. Cigna Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cigna Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cigna Group and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna Group 0 2 15 2 3.00 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Cigna Group presently has a consensus price target of $374.76, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Cigna Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cigna Group is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Cigna Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cigna Group and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna Group 1.92% 18.80% 5.02% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cigna Group and United American Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna Group $247.12 billion 0.33 $3.43 billion $18.32 16.56 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Cigna Group has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Cigna Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cigna Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cigna Group beats United American Healthcare on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. In addition, it offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was formerly known as Cigna Corporation and changed its name to The Cigna Group in February 2023. The Cigna Group was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

