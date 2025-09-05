KAITO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $239.52 Million (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. One KAITO token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KAITO has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. KAITO has a total market cap of $239.52 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,257.78 or 0.99924527 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111,019.64 or 0.98941222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00357073 BTC.

KAITO Token Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.98711991 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $30,557,392.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAITO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

