Sign Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Sign has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sign token can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Sign has a total market capitalization of $87.68 million and $13.79 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,257.78 or 0.99924527 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,019.64 or 0.98941222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00357073 BTC.

About Sign

Sign’s genesis date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. Sign’s official message board is medium.com/ethsign. The official website for Sign is sign.global.

Buying and Selling Sign

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.07207669 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $12,760,686.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sign should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sign using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

