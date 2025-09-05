Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Stem”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.10 -$46.13 million ($1.30) -0.22 Stem $144.58 million 0.82 -$854.01 million ($28.99) -0.49

Profitability

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.44% -1,083.93% -43.09% Stem -14.04% N/A -21.90%

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stem 0 7 0 0 2.00

Stem has a consensus target price of $10.86, indicating a potential downside of 23.78%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stem beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

