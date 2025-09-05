Banana For Scale Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.90 Million (BANANAS31)

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Banana For Scale token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banana For Scale has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Banana For Scale has a market cap of $62.65 million and $12.90 million worth of Banana For Scale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banana For Scale Profile

Banana For Scale launched on November 14th, 2024. Banana For Scale’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Banana For Scale’s official Twitter account is @bananas31_bsc. The official website for Banana For Scale is bananaforscale.ai.

Buying and Selling Banana For Scale

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Banana For Scale has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Banana For Scale is 0.00620996 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $11,931,476.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bananaforscale.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana For Scale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana For Scale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana For Scale using one of the exchanges listed above.

