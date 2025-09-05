Usual Self Reported Market Cap Tops $29.10 Million (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Usual token can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Usual has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Usual has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and $15.44 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Usual alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,257.78 or 0.99924527 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111,019.64 or 0.98941222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00357073 BTC.

Usual Profile

Usual’s total supply is 1,378,771,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,600,000 tokens. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official website for Usual is usual.money. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,377,487,193.71719675 with 1,199,710,537.90209643 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.05773938 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $15,836,617.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Usual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Usual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Usual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.